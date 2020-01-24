AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZZ. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

AZZ opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. AZZ has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $21,447,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 5,419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 430,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

