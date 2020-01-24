B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 373.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 106.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,627,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,748 shares during the last quarter.

BTG stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

