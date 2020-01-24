Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $596.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.06 and its 200 day moving average is $555.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $357.35 and a 52-week high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

