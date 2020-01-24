Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,436 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,417,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.