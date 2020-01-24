Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,175 Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,175 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. Archrock’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

