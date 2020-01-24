Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 351 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 15,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $596.54 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $388.43 and a 1-year high of $598.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.71.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

