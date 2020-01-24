Ballentine Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $102.82 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

