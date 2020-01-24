Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

