Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $89.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

