Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

