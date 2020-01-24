Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,152 Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGN stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

