Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

NSC opened at $208.61 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average of $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

