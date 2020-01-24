Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

