Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 989,998 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 615,461 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

