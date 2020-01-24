Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Autohome by 894.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.