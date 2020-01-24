Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Up 9.5%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital services.

