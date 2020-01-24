Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after buying an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Bank of America by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 228,595 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.