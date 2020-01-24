Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised HSBC to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 584.30 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 586.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 607.51. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.