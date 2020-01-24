Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

