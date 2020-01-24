Benin Management CORP Has $584,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.42%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

