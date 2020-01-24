Benin Management CORP Has $938,000 Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

