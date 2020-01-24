Benin Management CORP Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

