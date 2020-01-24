Benin Management CORP Sells 260 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reduced their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

TRV opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $122.58 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

