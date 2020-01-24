Benin Management CORP Sells 2,990 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

