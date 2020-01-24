Benin Management CORP Sells 3,875 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 2.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 19,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,023,000 after buying an additional 1,898,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,946,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 189,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

