Benin Management CORP Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

SLB stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

