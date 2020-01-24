Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.