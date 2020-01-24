BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

