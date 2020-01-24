Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 495 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

