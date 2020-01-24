Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Vertical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing stock opened at $317.79 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $221,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 535,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $195,032,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

