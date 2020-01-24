Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Trimmed by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,529 shares during the period. BOX accounts for 1.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities downgraded BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

