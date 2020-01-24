BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.82, 48,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 18,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXBLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get BRAMBLES LTD/S alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

BRAMBLES LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BRAMBLES LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAMBLES LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.