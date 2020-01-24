Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in United Technologies by 84.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

