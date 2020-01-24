Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 476.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

