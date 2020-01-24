Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 412,903 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

