Breiter Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 902.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 244.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,020.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

