Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.45 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $207.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

