Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

