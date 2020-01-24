Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,088 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000.

In other news, insider Dwyer Paul acquired 501,852 shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,185.60. Also, insider (Tony) Robinson Antony acquired 300,000 shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $72.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0902 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

