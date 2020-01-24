Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 88,100 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 280,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 504,331 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 624,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 557,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

