Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,445,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $541.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.80 and a 52-week high of $544.00. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

