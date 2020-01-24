Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

