Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Trading Down 2.6%

Bright Mountain Media Inc (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 131.82% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.