Brightworth Has $9.50 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,124,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,067,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $312.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.09. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $313.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.