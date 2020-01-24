Brightworth Sells 965 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Brightworth decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 535,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

BA stock opened at $317.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

