Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will announce sales of $239.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.50 million and the highest is $241.51 million. Envestnet posted sales of $210.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $905.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ENV opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,368 shares of company stock worth $15,644,340. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Envestnet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.