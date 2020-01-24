Brookmont Capital Management Sells 4,318 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.