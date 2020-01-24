Brookmont Capital Management Sells 455 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

