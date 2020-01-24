Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Purchases A$10,500.00 in Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) insider Michael Fry bought 1,500,000 shares of Brookside Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

Shares of BRK opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. Brookside Energy Limited has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a one year high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.01.

Brookside Energy Company Profile

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds oil and gas royalties of approximately 100 acres in Blaine County, Oklahoma; and leasehold interest in 465 gross acres located in Payne County, Oklahoma, as well as approximately 160 non-operated working interest leasehold acres in the STACK Play, Oklahoma.

