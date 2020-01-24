BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Up 0.6%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.35, 63,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 95,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.65 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $334.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

